Former PSJA Memorial football coach Marco Regalado took the TikTok world by storm during the pandemic with viral videos parodying the comedy that comes along with the football coaching world.

Since then, the Zapata native who played on the Hawks’ offensive line has made coaching stops at Eaton High School in Fort Worth, Washington State University in the Pac-12 and now serves as the executive director of player personnel and recruiting innovation at Rice University in Houston. Regalado recently helped the Owls land their highest-rated recruiting class in program history in back-to-back seasons.

Now, he’s headed to the NFL.

Regalado is part of a group of coaches selected for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and will spend a month at training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars to gain experience while helping coach tight ends. He’ll be with the Jaguars from July 19 to Aug. 19 as they prepare to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is a program designed to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position, according to NFL.com. The fellowship is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches with all 32 NFL teams participating each year.

His time with the Jaguars will bring him back home to Texas, too. On Aug. 12, the Jaguars are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. For a lifelong Cowboys fan, Regalado said the opportunity is a special one.

While he’s been climbing the coaching ranks through high school and collegiate football, Regalado has shown his ability as a bit of a renaissance man. The guitarist and singer recently released his first single titled “Right guy, wrong time.” The song can be found on most music streaming platforms.

Coach Regalado can be found on Twitter under @CoachRegalado.