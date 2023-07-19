Silver Alert issued for missing San Benito resident

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — Juan Chavez Carrillo, a San Benito resident, was reported missing on July 18 to the San Benito Police Department by family members, according to a police press release.

An active Silver Alert has been issued for Carrillo by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Carrillo is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 125 to 145 pounds, according to the release.

He was last seen July 18 at around 8 a.m. and was believed to have left his home in the area of 1100 North Shore Dr. riding a purple colored bicycle towards an unknown location.

He was described as wearing a black veteran’s hat, a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

According to the release, Carrillo suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is considered to be a risk to himself if left alone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Benito Police Department’s investigations team at (956) 361-3880 or Lieutenant Eloy Martinez at extension 404.