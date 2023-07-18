San Benito city secretary tapped for interim city manager position

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — After working at City Hall for more than 10 years, City Secretary Ruth McGinnis is making San Benito history as the first woman to serve as interim city manager days after the veteran administrator commissioners picked for the job suddenly resigned during a contract dispute.

As part of her job, commissioners are tacking $5,000 a month to McGinnis’ $48,407 salary.

“I am honored and humbled that the mayor and commissioners have put their trust in me, and I will do my best to serve in my new role until a permanent city manager is found,” she stated.

Before serving five years as city secretary, McGinnis worked as the city manager’s executive assistant.

“She’s been working behind the scenes, seeing what’s going on,” Mayor Rick Guerra said in an interview. “She’s familiar with some of the projects. Why not give her a chance? She made San Benito history. She’s the first female interim city manager.”

$5,000 stipend

McGinnis takes the job about a week before commissioners enter their first workshop aimed at setting the city’s general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

In a July 14 special meeting, commissioners agreed to pay McGinnis a monthly $5,000 stipend for taking on the job.

“We have to adjust her salary,” Guerra said. “She’s got a couple of roles. City manager is a very demanding job. It’s a big load for one person.”

McGinnis is expected to serve as interim city manager until commissioners hire San Benito’s new city manager.

Now, commissioners are counting on her to work with Stephanie Sarrionandia, the city’s assistant finance director, and department heads to help draft the new budget, Guerra said.

“They play a vital role,” he said. “We’re going to lean on the department heads.”

Fast changes

During a July 11 meeting, Gavino Sotelo, a former Harlingen city manager who had previously served as the Laguna Madre Water District’s general manager, suddenly resigned after he refused commissioners’ offer to serve as a consultant while in the interim city manager’s office.

Sotelo, who was working on a $10,000 fee, took the job June 20 after commissioners bought out former City Manager Manuel De La Rosa’s contract for about $200,000, rejecting his offer to stay on the job for up to 60 days.

During his stint, Sotelo was working on drafting the city’s new general fund budget.

“He set the groundwork for the budget,” Guerra said. “I’m looking at the figures. There’s still a lot to do. We still need to really look at it.”

Launching city manager search

During that meeting, commissioners launched their hunt for San Benito’s next city manager, requesting qualifications from prospective candidates as part of a search which the Texas Municipal League will help conduct.

“Hopefully, we can hurry up and start reaching out for people and start interviewing,” Guerra said.