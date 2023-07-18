RGV comedy troupe holding benefit to raise funds for La Feria child with cancer

Only have a minute? Listen instead

It all started with a hug.

Roy Alex Gomez of Mercedes said Tuesday that the idea behind a benefit for a La Feria boy with cancer began when Gomez embraced the child’s dad after learning of the family’s struggle, adding that laughter is “good for the heart.”

Gomez is part of a Mercedes-based comedy troupe called Recalled Productions, which is now hosting a comedy show to raise money for the 8-year-old boy, Austin Vidales, who was diagnosed with pancreatic acinar cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer.

He was diagnosed after he began to feel sick and was hospitalized. After several inconclusive tests, Austin was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where he received his diagnosis.

A comedian himself, Gomez said he noticed the family raising money on Facebook for their son, and after seeing this he came up with the idea of the comedy benefit.

“I just saw a buddy of mine whose kid is going through a really tough time,” Gomez said about why he’s trying to help Austin, noting that he can relate because he’s had family members die due to cancer.

In a news release, Austin’s mom, Anarosa Villarreal, said her son is in the middle of treatment.

“Austin has been fighting and is currently done with his 3rd round of chemotherapy, as of early July 2023,” she said in the release. “Even through all the terrible side effects that come with treatment, he still remains positive and happy.”

The Pharr Community Theater, which is located at 213 W. Newcombe Ave. in Pharr, will be hosting the comedy show Saturday, July 29.

The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. with seating beginning as early as 8 p.m.

The comedic lineup for Saturday’s show will feature Gomez, Humberto Moreno, Joseph Soto, Tyler Boe, Jesse Lopez, Anthony Nino and Lalo Hinojosa.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 with an additional surcharge on Everbrite or for $12 at the door upon availability. Seating is limited to 55 people.

All donations will be accepted throughout the duration of the show but can also be made via CashApp at $vidales1420.

For more information about the show call or text (469) 471-5602.