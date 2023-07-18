La Feria woman sentenced to 10 years for driving drunk, killing husband in crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A jury has sentenced a 47-year-old La Feria woman to a decade in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her husband in early 2018.

Nanette Yvonne Alejandre went to trial on July 10 on charges of aggravated assault against a family member and intoxication manslaughter.

The jury convicted her on Friday of intoxication manslaughter and a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Following jury deliberations, she was sentenced to 10 years on Monday.

The crash happened on Feb. 1, 2018 after she veered into oncoming traffic and hit a semi in Progreso.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 281 one mile east of Farm-to-Market 1015 around 6 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest.

She told Texas Department of Public Safety troopers that she “lost control of the vehicle” while arguing with her husband, 44-year-old Heliodoro Alejandre.

She also told investigators that she drank two margaritas in Nuevo Progreso and said at one point during the argument Heliodoro “attempted to exit the vehicle by opening the front passenger door,” which caused her to brake hard and ultimately lose control of the car.

Her blood alcohol level was .100 an hour after the crash, according to the affidavit.

The legal limit is .08.

She was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center following the sentencing.