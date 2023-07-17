Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council gets $2.3M for transit funding

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Transit agencies in Brownsville, Harlingen, South Padre Island and the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council are among the recipients of $95.1 million in state and federal funds being distributed by the Texas Transportation Commission, which governs the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT announced the news July 12, and said the money is going to 79 rural and small urban public transportation and planning agencies across the state “to operate and maintain a critical network of integrated mobility services.”

The federal portion comes through the Federal Transit Administration. Of the total, more than $43.6 million of the federal funds are dedicated to FTA formula grants for Rural Areas Program, and $13.4 million to FTA grants for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program. More than $73.7 million was appropriated for urban and rural public transportation systems for the 2024-2025 biennium, according to TxDOT. The funds are allocated biannually and a portion distributed each year.

Among recipient agencies in the Valley, the LRGVDC will receive the most, more than $2.3 million. Tom Logan, LRGVDC director of regional transit services, said the money will be used to maintain and improve operations, maintenance and administration of the organization’s public transit system, which serves five counties: Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Starr and Zapata.

“We have some regional routes that connect our service, our rural routes, to the urbanized areas, the bus systems like in McAllen, Brownsville, South Padre Island and Laredo,” he said.

Logan said LRGVDC is receiving about $250,000 more in funding this time compared to previous years. LRGVDC is the “original coordinating body for the state,” he said.

“Basically we work with all the cities and counties and grass roots organizations to make that sure that we don’t duplicate efforts, that we work in conjunction and we benefit from each others’ efforts,” Logan said.

Also receiving transit funds in the Valley are the city of Brownsville ($550,249), city of Harlingen ($353,439), city of McAllen ($563,919), city of South Padre Island (nearly $1.4 million) and the Valley Association for Independent Living Inc. ($93,415).

“Rural communities and surrounding areas can sometimes have limited options for transportation, and these transit agencies provide a lifeline for those who need it most,” said Alvin New, TTC commissioner. “This funding will help make sure Texans can get to where they need to go safely and reliably.”