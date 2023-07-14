McAllen man indicted on murder charge following November shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 44-year-old McAllen man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a man in late 2022.

Terry Wayne Turner Thompson was indicted Wednesday for the death of Miguel Angel Trevino.

It’s not immediately clear when Trevino died as Thompson was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting.

The indictment charges Thompson with one count of murder, another for a prohibited weapon and one for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was jailed on Nov. 27 and released in March on a $35,000 bond.

Thompson is facing the prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm charges after being found with a gun in the London’s Grill and Tavern parking lot, according to the indictment.

While the indictment alleges Thompson was in possession of a firearm at London’s, the charging document doesn’t indicate whether the shooting took place at the popular McAllen bar.

As for the murder charge, the indictment alleges his death was caused when Thompson fired his weapon in Trevino’s direction.

In addition to the $35,000 cash surety bond for the shooting, Thompson has $14,000 in personal recognizance bonds for the gun charges.

Court records indicate that his bonds will remain the same.

As of early Friday afternoon, an arraignment date had not been entered into the court record.