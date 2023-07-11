McAllen continues adding festivities to jam-packed MXLAN lineup

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — “Te Regalo” singer Carla Morrison will be gracing the MXLAN stage this year in addition to Lucha Libre for the annual event, which is already jam-packed with festivities celebrating Mexico.

The city of McAllen announced Tuesday its newest additions to MXLAN, which is scheduled from July 27-30 and will be held on the grounds of the McAllen Convention Center.

MXLAN began in 2019 but was on a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 and 2022 events proved colorful and vibrant, depicting Latin culture through song, dance and art.

According to Yajaira Flores, director of facilities for the McAllen Performing Arts Center, said the city will be bringing acts such as Voladores de Papantla, or The Flying Men, an act which celebrates the culture of pre-Hispanic Mexico.

During Tuesday’s event, the city announced that it would also host live street performances that will feature Circo Dragon, a Mexican scenic arts company that produces contemporary circus acts.

Those performances will run throughout the duration of the three-day festival.

City officials were also excited to announce one of their MXLAN Unite Concert Series headliners, Carla Morrison.

The singer-songwriter, who’s won various Latin Grammys through her work on five albums, will be featured at the Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on July 30.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

Not only will attendees be able to watch Morrison perform live on Sunday but they will also be able to witness Lucha Libre, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.

Lucha Libre will feature various colorfully dressed wrestlers such as Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Tinieblas Jr. and Alushe, and Psycho Circus.

The city announced back in June that its MXLAN kick-off event will be held July 27 with a gala featuring two musical performances from opera singers Leticia De Altamirano and Dante Alcala.

Funds raised by the gala will be used to support the newly created McAllen Performing and Cultural Arts Foundation.

Other festivities include MXLAN’s annual Neon Nights 5K run Friday, July 28. The next day, Saturday, July 29, the event will feature Spirits: Mezcal and Tequila Premium Tasting Experience, and on Sunday, July 30, the annual Sabor a Mexico Food Festival is slated.

The festival will also feature musical performances from artists such as Maye, who will kick off the musical performances on Friday followed by performances by Little Jesus, Glare and Lizzie Astorga on Saturday and Kinky and Estevie on Sunday.

Other activities include a live mural painting, the Gratitude Tunnel Art Project, Botanical Fridas, MXLAN Crafts Mask Building, the Calenda Parade and La Comunidad Art Project.