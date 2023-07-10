San Juan police: Man killed wife following domestic dispute, then turned gun on himself

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The San Juan Police Department is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a mobile home park, which they believe to be a murder-suicide.

According to Interim Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes, police were dispatched to Palm City Mobile Estates, which is located at 700 Business 83 in San Juan, at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a deceased man and woman in front of a mobile home.

“The officer arrived and they did see a deceased female with a gunshot wound and a male with a gunshot wound,” Sifuentes said. “Just adjacent to the male’s body was a shotgun. We do believe that it was a murder-suicide. We’re still trying to establish the motives, and we’re still interviewing the witnesses at this time.”

Police were able to identify the deceased as 38-year-old Felipe Ramirez and 33-year-old Leeann Ramirez.

“The motive hasn’t been established, but it is pointing towards an earlier domestic dispute between both husband and wife,” Sifuentes said.

He said that neighbors told police that the couple had recently moved into a mobile home at the location.

While San Juan police continue to investigate the incident, Sifuentes urged the public to be vocal and vigilant about suspected domestic disputes and call police.

“If it’s a relative, if it’s a friend or you know, a neighbor — even if it’s a rumor, just call us up and we’ll try to talk to the victim if there is one,” he said. “At the end of the day, we at least reach out to them that we’re here to help.”