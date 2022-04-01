Bishop will speak at Brownsville Walk for Life

Members of the Catholic Church will gather for a Walk for Life rally Saturday in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Walk for Life is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The walk begins with a rally at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Auditorium.

According to a release from the Diocese of Brownsville, Bishop Daniel E. Flores will be among the speakers.

Following the rally at the cathedral, participants will walk to the Federal Courthouse, then to Sacred Heart Church, and then will return through downtown to the Cathedral.