Bishop will speak at Brownsville Walk for Life

By
Ryan Henry
-
Bishop Daniel E. Flores blesses ashes during an Ash Wednesday mass at PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salón inside Student Union at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville. Ash Wednesday signifies the start of Lent in preparation for Easter.

Members of the Catholic Church will gather for a Walk for Life rally Saturday in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Walk for Life is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The walk begins with a rally at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Auditorium.

According to a release from the Diocese of Brownsville, Bishop Daniel E. Flores will be among the speakers.

Following the rally at the cathedral, participants will walk to the Federal Courthouse, then to Sacred Heart Church, and then will return through downtown to the Cathedral.

