Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Mid-Valley

A new Shipley Do-Nuts is expected to set up shop by the end of the year in the city of Weslaco.

According to documents from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project is due to start construction at the beginning of May.

The 1,607-square-foot project is estimated to cost $500,000 and will be located on Westgate Drive and West Expressway 83.

The new Shipley Do-Nuts is expected to be complete by November.

Mohammed Ahmed is listed as the owner and Doan & Associates is listed as the design firm. Both have Houston addresses.