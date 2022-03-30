TIMELINE: Palmview H-E-B shooting trial

Raul Lopez was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of attempted capital murder of multiple persons by a jury on Tuesday.

He is convicted of killing 48-year-old Mario Pulido, who was shot nine times, and injuring Billy Joe Martinez, then 33, Rafael Martinez, then 37, and Frailan Garza, then 51.

The trial lasted two weeks and included 23 witnesses and 348 exhibits were entered into evidence.

Here’s the full coverage of the trial, in chronological order:

>> DAY ONE

The opening statements set the stage for the trial of Raul Lopez, with prosecutor Maggie Hinojosa calling the Nov. 28, 2016, incident a “mass shooting” and defense attorney O. Rene Flores asking jurors to keep an open mind as they heard evidence from witnesses in what the lawyer said would be a “battle of the experts.”

>> DAY TWO

Rafael Martinez, then 37, Frailan Garza, then 51, and Billy Joe Martinez, then 33, took the witness stand in the case against Raul Lopez. They recalled their confusion during an early morning lunch in a breakroom that abruptly ended in a hail of gunfire.

>> DAY THREE

Defense attorney O. Rene Flores asked for a mistrial after he questioned a former overnight manager who said his testimony on the stand was based on notes he took following the shooting, which Flores discovered contained information that was not in his official statement to police.

>> DAY FOUR

During emotional testimony, Raul Lopez’s family members described his increasing paranoia in the month prior to that fateful day. The testimony came from Lopez’s mother, his sister and his ex-wife.

>> DAY FIVE

McAllen psychiatrist Tomas A. Gonzalez testified that voices guided Raul Lopez and interfered with his understanding of right and wrong. Gonzalez told jurors that after three meetings with Lopez between July 2017 and December 2019, and after speaking with the man’s family members and reviewing evidence to include jail infirmary records, Lopez’s 9-1-1 call to police after the shooting and a video of his interrogation, he concluded that the man suffers from schizophrenia.

>> DAY SIX

Prosecutors presented evidence to the jury that Raul Lopez faced multiple write-ups and was on the verge of being fired 12 days before the shooting. The testimony came from Carlos Garcia, who was in charge of the overnight team at the grocery store.

>> DAY SEVEN

A psychologist said that Raul Lopez suffers from schizophrenia, has the continued potential to commit serious bodily injury to others and that if left untreated, his condition will continue to deteriorate.

The opinion came from Gregorio Piña, a court-appointed psychologist who found the 31-year-old competent to stand trial on a charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

>> DAY EIGHT

Forensic psychiatrist Michael R. Arambula said that Raul Lopez knew what he did was wrong and was not insane at the time.

>> JURY DELIBERATES

Closing arguments finished late Monday morning in the trial of Raul Lopez. The jury was sent home Monday afternoon and were scheduled to continue deliberating Tuesday morning.

>> JURY VERDICT

Raul Lopez was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of attempted capital murder of multiple persons by a jury.

