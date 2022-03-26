Deputies investigating whether kidnapping, burning body in Edinburg are linked

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says investigators learned a man was kidnapped by four men in rural Edinburg early Friday morning.

While deputies were at the kidnapping scene, the sheriff’s office said the agency received a call for service involving a burning vehicle on Mile 22 ½ and Val Verde Road with a man who was dead and partially on fire in the vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine if the burning man is the kidnapping victim, and is trying to identify the vehicle’s owner.

This all began at approximately 12:23 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.