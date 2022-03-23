RIO GRANDE CITY — Starr County leaders gathered on the steps of the courthouse Wednesday afternoon to receive earmarked federal funding, symbolizing renewed efforts to renovate the building.

“We need to do the whole thing,” Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said, referring to the repairs needed at the courthouse. “Our roof is in really bad shape. Our plumbing is horrible. Our electrical is very old. Elevator needs a lot of work. The courtrooms — we really have no jury rooms. So, there’s a lot of work that needs to go in.”

The total cost of the project will add up to about $10 million and will include a combination of a $2.4 million federal grant (sourced from an appropriations bill signed by President Biden), a USDA loan for about $4.4 million, and $4 million from the Texas Historical foundation.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar presented the check to county leaders who sat at the entrance to the courthouse constructed in 1886.

“You’re going to preserve the history of Starr County,” Cuellar said. “And when you spend almost $10 million dollars that’s money that will create jobs, equipment, supplies … so that has an economic impact here.”

Similar efforts were made several years ago when the county received an earmark for an $8 million loan from the USDA.

“However, the court failed at that time, we didn’t have the financial resources to service an $8 million dollar loan,” Vera explained.

The county lost the opportunity that time, but they believe this time will be different.

“We’re going to do the total construction of about $11 to $12 million with about a 50% grant total. So, we can service that,” Vera added.

The earmarked money was already deposited in the bank, but the county will need to formally apply for it before they can receive it. Cost estimates and other plans need to be approved before any construction begins.

“We feel we can do that in a matter of months,” Vera said. He estimates the county can begin looking for contractors, engineers and architects by fall.