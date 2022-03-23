Pharr native appointed to weigh-in on state law enforcement policies

A local hospital official from Pharr has been appointed to a state commission that regulates law enforcement agencies.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he appointed Mario Lizcano, corporate affairs administrator at DHR Health, and University of Texas at Arlington Police Chief Kim Lemaux to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Lizcano, a certified volunteer firefighter and a former EMT, was chosen for his longstanding commitment to his community and history of philanthropy.

“Because it is an actual regulatory agency — it oversees a lot of your educational needs, a lot of the issues that come up and also enforcing licenses,” Lizacano said. “There’s issues that come up with making sure that everybody has all their licenses in place. It’s a board that oversees that.”

The commission serves as a regulatory agency for law enforcement agencies throughout the state including sheriffs and their deputies, constables and their deputies, police officers, marshals, troopers, Texas Rangers, enforcement agents of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, investigators of the Texas Attorney General, and game wardens, as well as county jailers and public security officers.

“What happens is they’re just looking for these members that have served on other boards,” Lizcano said about his appointment, noting he has experience with commerce, economic development, housing and philanthropy. “I’ve helped out in the community.”

Lizcano currently serves as chairman of the board of the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce, vice chairman of the Pharr Economic Development Authority, incoming President of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and board president of the Pharr Housing Authority.

He is also certified as a volunteer firefighter with the State Firefighters’ & Fire Marshals’ Association and has served for a combined 20 years as a basic emergency medical technician with the Texas Health and Human Services.

Lizcano said he plans to listen to the needs of local law enforcement agencies throughout the Rio Grande Valley and be a voice for them.

“I would like to give thanks to my employer,” Lizcano said. “With all the things that are happening in the State of Texas, I’d like to thank my employer, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, because they allow us to continue to be committed to the community — to work hand in hand to see what we can provide for our public servants and to continue to serve not only them but our community.”