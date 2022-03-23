Authorities to use drone to search for baby, not ruling out coyotes, tide

Cameron County authorities plan to use a drone this afternoon to search for a newborn baby believed to be dead.

The baby’s mother told authorities that the baby was born dead and that she took the infant out to a grassy area, Cameron County Pct. 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr. said this morning.

“By what the mother is saying to us is that she did have a lifeless child and that she remembers the last area she had him was over here.”

The baby was born on March 8 and the baby died on March 9, the mother told authorities. The Constable’s Office started working on the case on March 16 and arrested the parents two days later.

“We are going to put up a drone in the air to see if maybe we can get some aerial footage of the area where we last know of where the child may be,” Esquivel Jr. said.

Because the mother left the baby in a grassy field and wetland near the old causeway and Long Island Village near Port Isabel, Esquivel said authorities have not ruled out the possibility that coyotes may have found the body or may have been washed away.

“That is an obstacle that we are facing right in this area that we are searching,” Esquivel said. “At night it is full of coyotes, it is very populated in this area at night with coyotes. That is something we are facing as well.”

The baby’s parents, Zachary D. DelaRosa is charged with Injury to a Child, a second-degree felony, and Susanne J. Pierce is charged with Abuse of Corpse, a state jail felony.

Both remain jailed at a Cameron County facility on bonds of $70,000 and $60,000 respectively.