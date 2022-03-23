Alleged drunken driver collides with train in Pharr

Pharr police said a man who was allegedly driving drunk collided with a train overnight Wednesday.
Orlando Ozuna, 35, was driving a BMW sedan just before 4 a.m. Wednesday when he crashed into a train near the intersection of Petunia Street and Business 83 in Pharr, police said in a news release.
“Both the driver and passenger were medically checked for injuries. Fortunately, no one was fatally injured or sustained serious injuries,” Pharr police said.
Ozuna was taken into custody and will face a DWI charge once he is released from the hospital, officials said.
“These people are lucky to be alive today,” Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey said. “It should be a reminder for the community not to drink and drive.”
Ozuna wasn’t the only drunk driver arrested by Pharr police Wednesday morning.
Police also arrested 26-year-old Julian Moya in a separate incident for allegedly driving while intoxicated nearby.
Officers continue to investigate the train collision and ask anyone with information to contact Pharr police at (956) 402-4700, or Pharr CrimeStoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.