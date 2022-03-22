Parents arrested as newborn missing and presumed dead

Federal, state and local authorities in Cameron County are searching for a newborn baby believed to be dead.

The missing baby’s biological parents were arrested and charged March 18 at their home on Long Island Village, a community near Port Isabel, states a press release from the office of Norman Esquivel Jr, Cameron County constable for precinct 1.

According to that document, Zachary D. DelaRosa is charged with Injury to a Child, a second-degree felony, and Susanne J. Pierce is charged with Abuse of Corpse, a state jail felony.

According to Esquivel’s office, on March 16, someone sought help from the constable to investigate the welfare of the newborn. “Information was received that a child had possibly been born to a couple living in Long Island Village. The reporting party had received conflicting stories about the child’s welfare,” Esquivel stated in the release.

An investigation determined a child had been born yet the newborn’s whereabouts were unknown, Esquivel added.

The investigation and search for the newborn, so far, has included the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, Child Protectice Service, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and a U.S. Border Patrol canine unit.

According to Esquivel, DelaRosa’s bond is set at $70,000 and Pierce’s bond is set at $10,000. Both suspects are in custody at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and could face additional charges, the constable stated.

The investigation is active and the search is ongoing.