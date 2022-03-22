Deputies: Woman who killed boyfriend with car thought he was cheating

Authorities say the 21-year-old woman who was accused of striking and killing her boyfriend did it because she believed he was cheating on her.

Briana Lisset Soria, a native of Donna, was arrested by deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office after she “intentionally ran over” her boyfriend, Erick Sanchez, 24, killing him.

Deputies arrived at 1707 Clay St. in rural Edinburg around 8:44 a.m. in reference to a homicide. When authorities arrived at the scene they found Sanchez’s body.

A witness told deputies Soria hit Sanchez after a domestic dispute between the two, Soria later fled the scene walking.

In a probable cause affidavit, authorities said they recovered a surveillance video from a nearby residence that showed a black Chevrolet Camaro drive off the road at a high speed.

Soria was detained at the sheriff’s office where she told investigators she suspected Sanchez was cheating on her with a woman named Maritza Valdez. According to Soria, she and her boyfriend confronted Valdez at her home where she allegedly got into a “physical fight” with Valdez.

After Sanchez had separated the women, Soria returned to her car and told Sanchez to get inside. He refused and began walking away. Soria told authorities that she accelerated the car toward Sanchez after seeing him walk away, according to the affidavit.

Officials booked Soria on Saturday and she remains held on a $1 million bond, jail records show.