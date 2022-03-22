18-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover 

NEAR SAN CARLOS — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old driver.

Troopers said in a news release Monday the crash happened near San Carlos on Mile 17 N. Road, just east of Sharp Road, shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation revealed Ezequel Alvarez, the driver of a 2018 Polaris 900 HD, was traveling east on Mile 17 N. Road at an “unsafe speed,” DPS officials said.

“For unknown reasons, the driver failed to drive in a single lane and drove off onto the south side of the road and into a bar ditch,” the news release said. “The driver lost control of the Polaris and overcorrected and rolled over.”

Alvarez, an Edinburg resident, sustained major injuries and died at the scene.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.