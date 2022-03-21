Pharr police nab suspect accused of burglarizing vehicles

The Pharr Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man who is the lead suspect involved in multiple vehicular burglaries over the past week.

Francisco Elias Flores was arrested Thursday for outstanding warrants of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release, Flores confessed to his involvement in a series of burglaries that took place at VIP Estates Subdivision in Pharr.

The police department was able to recover stolen property for at least a dozen separate cases while several cases are still pending.

“Pharr PD would like to remind its citizens to lock their vehicles and take or hide any items of value to help prevent the burglary of vehicles,” the release read. “Please keep in mind that items left out in vehicles such as cash, purses, bags, and other items of value attract burglars.”

Anyone with additional information regarding Flores is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at (956)402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-TIPS or 1-800-648-TIPS.