Docs: Photo of wife embracing another man may have prompted Edinburg murder

The stabbing murder of an Edinburg woman on Thursday may be linked to a photo that was sent to her husband showing her and another man embracing, according to court documents.

“Mate a mi esposa,” Ismael Medrano, 51, said after calling 9-1-1 about 10:13 a.m. Thursday, a probable cause affidavit for his arrest said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received the call and responded to the 2900 block of Davis Road shortly after.

Deputies redialed the number used to call 9-1-1 after they entered the residence and heard a phone ringing from behind a locked bedroom door. Maria Garza, 49, was found dead on a bed with lacerations to her body.

Medrano was also found lying next to her, a knife still in his hand, with lacerations on his arms and neck but alive.

A county investigator later met with their adult son who said he and his father, Medrano Sr., received a photo from an unknown number that showed Garza embracing another man. Medrano Jr. asked Garza about the photo before her death. Garza said the photo had also been sent to her husband but claimed it was edited.

Medrano Sr. was arrested Thursday and was being held Monday at the Hidalgo County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.