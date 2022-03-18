EDINBURG — Fourth-year students with the UTRGV School of Medicine Class of 2022 gathered on the campus’ Troxel Lawn eagerly awaiting the moment they’d been working toward since they first entered the medical school — when they’d read their letters from the National Resident Matching Program and learn the residency program they’ve been matched with.

The event was part of Match Day, the third for the medical school, and the first for Dr. Michael B. Hocker, the school’s dean and senior vice president for UT Health RGV.

Read the full story here.

Dean Michael B. Hocker looks at the name on an envelope as names are called out during Match Day on Friday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Areeb Masood places a pin on a map where he will spend his residency at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine’s Match Day on Friday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Unyime-Abasi Eyobio, left, and Adriana Saavedra-Simmons pose with their acceptance letters during the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine’s Match Day on Friday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Students pose in a group after envelopes were given at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Match Day at UTRGV on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Mallory Ogburn celebrates after opening her residency envelope during University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Match Day at UTRGV on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmarti[email protected])
Rebisi Owhonda opens his residency envelope during University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Match Day at UTRGV on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Residency envelopes are given at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Match Day at UTRGV on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Pride and joy: UTRGV med school students celebrate residency Match Day with jubilation

