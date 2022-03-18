EDINBURG — Fourth-year students with the UTRGV School of Medicine Class of 2022 gathered on the campus’ Troxel Lawn eagerly awaiting the moment they’d been working toward since they first entered the medical school — when they’d read their letters from the National Resident Matching Program and learn the residency program they’ve been matched with.

The event was part of Match Day, the third for the medical school, and the first for Dr. Michael B. Hocker, the school’s dean and senior vice president for UT Health RGV.

