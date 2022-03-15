Tri City Bombers, cartel members get 30 years in RICO conspiracy

Thirty-year sentences were handed down Monday for five men convicted in an ongoing RICO case that involved murder and attempted murder.

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake sentenced Ramon De La Cerda, 48, of McAllen; Mission residents Jose Rolando Gonzalez, 43, and Juan Alberto Mendez, 49; and Salomon Robles, 35, of San Juan and Margil Reyna, 38, of Toledo, Ohio to 30 years in federal prison for their roles in a RICO — Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — conspiracy.

The judge found that De La Cerda and Gonzalez were ranking members of the Tri City Bombers, and that Mendez worked for the Gulf Cartel as a drug distributor. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Reyna and Robles were also found to be members of the Tri City Bombers.

According to the release, the members of the Tri City Bombers collected money by conducting various crimes such as murders, drug trafficking, home invasion robberies and money laundering. The groups’ crimes are consistent in nationwide operations.

“With the pleas today, these five people have admitted their involvement in a slew of senseless violent crimes, including murders committed in furtherance of the TCB criminal enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in the release Monday. “We and our federal and state law enforcement partners will continue our unrelenting efforts to eradicate gang violence in the district and hold accountable all those who threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

Each of the men pleaded guilty to their involvement in violent crimes. According to the release, Mendez hired De La Cerda, Gonzalez and Robles “to kill on two occasions.”

Reyna was involved in a home invasion in 2012 that ended in the homeowner, Victor Serna’s death. Serna’s son was injured in the incident but survived. Four other gang members involved in the home invasion, in which they were looking for marijuana they believed was there, previously pleaded guilty to the crime.

The group later kidnapped and killed a man in McAllen.

On Sept. 24, 2013, the group was also hired to kidnap and murder a woman. The woman was shot six times but survived.

Nearly three years later in October 2016, Gonzalez was involved in the distribution of 27 kilograms of cocaine in Victoria.

All five men will be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

[email protected]