McAllen police searching for Houston-area men accused of attempted ATM theft

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Houston-area men police described as “dangerous felony fugitives” who have been accused of attempting to steal an ATM in addition to stealing a vehicle in McAllen.

McAllen police issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Demarcus Casey, 28, of Houston, and Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, 28, of Cypress, after responding to an ATM theft early Monday morning. The two are also facing criminal mischief charges, and remain on the run from authorities.

Officers arrived at the 4100 block of North McColl Road in response to an activated alarm. At the scene, police found tire tracks near an ATM that had been forced into, according to a news release.

At around 10:56 a.m., police located the vehicle abandoned at the 800 block East Redbud Avenue. Officials determined the vehicle had been stolen.

According to the release, the vehicle had been stolen at the 700 block of North Second Street immediately after the attempted ATM theft occurred.

Authorities said in the release that the attempted ATM theft in McAllen mirrored similar criminal activities in the Pharr area and outside of the Rio Grande Valley.

Police later determined the suspects are from the Houston area and have likely returned to Houston following the thefts.