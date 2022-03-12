Prospective TSTC students tour campus during open house

HARLINGEN — Some 300 students from nine area high schools visited Texas State Technical College during an open house held on the Harlingen campus Thursday, March 10.

The participating schools included Grulla, La Feria, Lopez Early College, PSJA Sonia M. Sotomayor Early College, Raymondville, Rio Grande City, Rio Hondo, Santa Maria, and Vanguard Beethoven Early College.

The juniors and seniors were greeted by 50 volunteers from various TSTC programs for campus tours and were able to visit with program instructors to learn more about the curricula.

Anahi Magdaleno, a Santa Maria High School senior, was excited to tour the campus.

“I have heard great things from previous graduates at my high school who earned their degree from TSTC’s Welding Technology program,” she said. “I know you need to have a great focus and passion for that field.”

Benjamin Sanchez, a Raymondville High School senior, said TSTC’s Surgical Technology program caught his interest.

“The environment of being in an operating room and its fast-paced nature appeal to me,” he said. “Now I am looking forward to visiting the Emergency Medical Services program.”

Janet Alfaro, coordinator of Student Recruitment for TSTC’s Harlingen campus, said the purpose of the open house was to demonstrate how TSTC is different from other colleges.

“Our goal for this event was for all the visiting area high schools and TSTC staff to be safe,” she said. “We are looking forward to the fall 2022 semester when many of these students will begin their college journey at TSTC.”

At the conclusion of the tours, the students gathered for lunch at the TSTC Wellness and Sports Center.

To learn more about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.