MERCEDES — It was day three of the 2022 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, and young ag kids in their smart jeans and exuberant eyes were primed and ready with their animals. The brisk chill wind charged the air with an electric excitement as kids blow dried their projects for the scrutiny of high standards.

The kids had spent long hours of many days and weeks and months preparing for the livestock show and they looked forward to the event.

