MERCEDES — It was day three of the 2022 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, and young ag kids in their smart jeans and exuberant eyes were primed and ready with their animals. The brisk chill wind charged the air with an electric excitement as kids blow dried their projects for the scrutiny of high standards.
The kids had spent long hours of many days and weeks and months preparing for the livestock show and they looked forward to the event.
La Joya High School sophomore Aleydis Cantu brushes her Boer goat Saturday as she prepares to show it at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Brianna Chavez, of Travis County 4-H, walks her Shorthorn heifer through the ring Saturday as class 2 heifers are judged in the AOB Open Show at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Miss Photogenic 2023 Gabriella Gutierrez waits in the ring to hand out prize ribbons during the AOB Open Show Saturday at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Fourth-grader Owen Surles, of Dilley Elementary School, hugs his Maine Angus heifer named Scout Saturday at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. Surles’ heifer placed 1st in class 8 for the AOB Open Show.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Siblings third-grader Carlie and sixth-grader Chloe Grienier, of Los Fresnos Elementary and Los Cuates Middle School, show off their cutting boards ahead of judging Saturday at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Keven Fuentes, of La Feria High School, shows off the whole hog cooker he made Saturday during judging for 4-H and FFA Shop Projects at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Efrain Sierra holds up his grandson Levi as they sport matching hats during their stroll around the grounds Saturday at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Los Fresnos High School eighth-grader Melissa Jaramillo takes a break with her Duroc pig, named Daisy, in their pen Saturday at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Reserve Grand Champion in the Pet Show three-year-old Braison Echete of Mercedes, stands with his winning rabbit, named Sonic, Saturday at the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Texas Citrus Fiesta Princess of Lime Blossom Rozalyn Alonzo-Silva strikes a pose Saturday as she walks the grounds of the annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
