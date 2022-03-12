Mission man arrested after striking DPS unit also faces drug charges

A Mission man was arrested Wednesday night after he crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit and fled the scene, authorities said in a complaint.

Jason Peralez, a 17-year-old Mission resident, is accused of fleeing the scene after he hit a DPS unit at around 8:58 p.m. in McAllen, according to the complaint.

Trooper Ismael Gonzalez-Garza arrived on 23rd Street north of Ebony Road on Wednesday, where he found a DPS unit with “back right quarter damage,” the complaint stated.

The trooper involved in the crash told Garza that the other vehicle, a gray Honda Accord, had fled the scene.

McAllen officers later located the vehicle and driver, who was identified as Peralez.

When Garza spoke to Peralez, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the driver. Officials searched the vehicle and found two Xanax pills and a plastic bag containing marijuana, authorities said in the complaint.

After conducting a sobriety test and drawing blood from Peralez, he was booked at the Hidalgo County Jail and charged with accident involving injury, failure to stop and render aid, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Peralez remains held on a total of $17,000 in bonds, jail records show.