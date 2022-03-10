Photo Gallery: Touting ‘Operation Lone Star’ successes, Abbott announces program expansion

WESLACO — Operation Lone Star, the controversial border security initiative implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott last year in response to a historic increase in migrant crossings at the Texas-Mexico border, is expanding into counties far from the banks of the Rio Grande.
The announcement came during a roundtable discussion between the governor, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, border sheriffs and some of the state’s highest leaders at the DPS headquarters in Weslaco Thursday afternoon.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the success of Operation Lone Star during a press conference after a roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, left, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton talk privately during a press conference after a Operation Lone Star roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the success of Operation Lone Star during a press conference after a roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott leaves an Operation Lone Star roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw listens as Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the success of Operation Lone Star during a press conference after a roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Texas Governor listens to Greg Abbott discuss the success of Operation Lone Star during a press conference after a roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the success of Operation Lone Star during a press conference after a roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, left, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott talk during a press conference after Operation Lone Star roundtable discussion at Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
