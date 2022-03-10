Photo Gallery: Touting ‘Operation Lone Star’ successes, Abbott announces program expansion

WESLACO — Operation Lone Star, the controversial border security initiative implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott last year in response to a historic increase in migrant crossings at the Texas-Mexico border, is expanding into counties far from the banks of the Rio Grande.

The announcement came during a roundtable discussion between the governor, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, border sheriffs and some of the state’s highest leaders at the DPS headquarters in Weslaco Thursday afternoon.

