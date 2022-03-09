Hidalgo County reports 6 more COVID deaths as hospitalizations fall

Six more people died due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County as 912 new cases were confirmed, county health officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Of the six dead, three were not vaccinated.

The majority were in their 60s and from Edinburg while one was a man from Alamo in his 40s and another Pharr man in his 70s or over.

Their deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Hidalgo County to 3,838.

Positive cases in children and young adults 19 and under continue to grow as they make up 277 of the cases from the newly reported 912.

This raises the total number of positive cases reported in Hidalgo County since the start of the pandemic to 125,935.

Hidalgo County also reported 98 adults and 11 children were currently hospitalized in the county, while 32 adults and two children were in the ICU.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Division of Emergency Management has remained at 6,132 since Tuesday’s report.

County schools continue to report single digit cases with five staff members and six students currently testing positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of positive cases among school staff and students to 1,824 and 16,557, respectively.

In addition, the report shows that 462 people were released from isolation Wednesday, which raises the total number of people released to 188,152.