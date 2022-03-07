Cooler temperatures on tap for the Valley

Another cold front is making its way through the Rio Grande Valley today, bringing cooler temperatures to the area.

This morning’s highs were in the 70s and are expected to continue to drop throughout the day.

Today’s afternoon temperatures will reach 53 degrees at about 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports, which is about a 25 to 30 degree drop from Sunday’s highs which was in the low 80s.

The cool front is also producing drizzle. There’s a 50% chance of drizzle this morning and it expected to continue in the afternoon.

Tonight’s overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 60s.