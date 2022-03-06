Alamo man charged with murder following fatal shooting

An Alamo man received a $2 million bond Saturday over allegations that he shot and killed a 25-year-old Mexican citizen Thursday night.

Eric Gonzalo Hernandez, 39, is charged with murder.

He is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Javier Cruz at around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo.

Several witnesses said Hernandez shot Cruz after an argument, according to sheriff’s authorities.

“Witness stated they heard gunshots and observed Javier fall to the ground while Eric left running from the location,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Mission Police Department arrested Hernandez at around 10:10 p.m. Friday.