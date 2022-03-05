Hidalgo County’s homeowner assistance program goes statewide

What originally started as a pilot program in Hidalgo County to assist ​​homeowners with payments on delinquent property taxes has now launched as a statewide program.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is now available to assist residents who are delinquent with their mortgage loans, property taxes, property loans and fees associated with homeowners and condo associations, and who make less than the area median income of $79,900.

According to Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, his office has collected 284 payments through the program as of Wednesday, for over $1,025,000.

“Hidalgo County was the pilot program, and as of (Wednesday) they already opened it to the state of Texas. Everybody,” Villarreal said Thursday. “The reason that I really wanted to promote it is because I wanted to make sure that our Hidalgo County taxpayers, and maybe the rest of the Valley, can take advantage.”

According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs administers the program with funding provided by the Homeowner Assistance Fund through the American Rescue Plan.

There is more than $842 million in funding available through the program for those who qualify. Villarreal explained that the program is estimated to be available for three years, or until those funds are depleted.

“That’s why I’m trying to notify our taxpayers, because I think it’s working great,” Villarreal said. “There was a lady who came to me and said, ‘I want you to help me with a contract.’ I said, ‘Definitely, I can.’ Then she called me last week and said, “Mr. Villarreal, I’m not going to make anymore payments. The program is going to go ahead and pay for my account.’ It was about $7,800 that they paid. It’s outstanding.”

More information about the program is available by visiting TexasHomeownerAssistance.com, or calling (833) 651-3874. That information was also shared in letters sent from the delinquent tax attorney.

“Millions of dollars came through our office, and I urge everybody that can qualify to really take advantage … it’s now open to everybody,” Villarreal added. “We want to make sure that we can hopefully help the community here with those funds.”

For assistance with the application process, or for any other questions, call the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at (956) 383-6240.