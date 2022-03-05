$10K in donations ‘life-changing’ for Spirit of Christmas families

More than $10,000 in monetary donations were collected for eight families in need whose stories The Monitor told as part of its Spirit of Christmas campaign in December, a partnership with the United Way of South Texas.

Several of these families struggled financially due to factors including the February 2021 freeze and ongoing pandemic limiting opportunities for vulnerable homes in which, in many cases, only one or no individuals were able to work. This made it difficult for them to do things such as pay rent, buy winter clothes, or even go grocery shopping.

With contributions from their community, many of these families were hoping to be able to provide a better holiday season for their children.

Residents of the Rio Grande Valley responded to this call for action and contributed $10,325 in monetary donations.

Eight families were featured in The Monitor and another 12 families that were adopted and helped by local companies.

United Way of South Texas President Lily Lopez-Killelea said she is grateful to the community and the companies who have helped provide for these families.

“About 20 families benefited from the Spirit of Christmas, either from contributions from the community or from donations from companies in the area. They received everything from small kitchen appliances to clothing to computers to food,” Lopez said Tuesday.

She said that with this program 77 individuals were helped this past holiday season.

The nonprofit managed the donations with 100% of the proceeds going to the families.

With each contribution, families were able to provide their children with warm clothes, blankets, Christmas gifts, and anything else they needed during the cold months.

She explained that these monetary donations had a major impact on the lives of these families.

“There was one family that received a significant monetary contribution that was designated to them that was life-changing,” Lopez said. “They were able to purchase a vehicle and secure a home … she was just so grateful and so surprised because they had been on the verge of being evicted … they were just in a really tight situation.

“She kept saying in Spanish that it was a miracle and that she couldn’t believe this was happening to her.”

Lopez said that the United Way of South Texas has partnered with The Monitor in holding the Spirit of Christmas campaign every year in the hopes of providing a stepping stone to a better life for these families.

Every year there is a new selection of families who require assistance during the holidays. Lopez said the program will start up again this coming year.

“Our entire staff and board of directors, we are humbled by just having the privilege of being able to assist families in our community. It is something that we are passionate about,” Lopez said. “… Every minute that we work it is to help advance the common good to help people succeed to move forward and out of difficult situations.”

Here are the stories of the eight families featured in The Monitor’s Spirit of Christmas campaign in December 2021: