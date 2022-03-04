The price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline has increased 19 cents across the Rio Grande Valley from last week to this week and the prices are expected to continue to increase into spring, according AAA-Texas.

Daniel Armbruster, spokesman for AAA-Texas, said the agency has been told by market analysts gas prices are likely continue to rise and could reach up to $4 per gallon of unleaded gasoline by spring, as motorists prepare for spring travel.

“Prices will likely continue increasing. The Russia Ukraine conflict is the primary reason we are seeing the spikes that we are seeing this week,” said Armbruster Thursday, “and how those prices will go is still unclear because there is still so much uncertainty going on, but market analysts that we talk to and trust believe that the prices here in Texas, the average, very well could reach four dollars a gallon this spring.”

Armbruster added that anything can change that can turn the trend in higher gas prices around, but “at this point prices are going up and there is no sign that they are going to reverse course.”

The price of crude oil is also contributing to the higher gas prices with a barrel of crude oil selling for well over $100.

According to AAA-Texas, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Valley is at $3.38, but the price is much higher in Brownsville, with some retailers selling gas for $3.59 a gallon. The majority of stations in Brownsville are selling gas for $3.45. GasBuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Edinburg area is at $3.28. In Harlingen, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.45.

That last time gas prices reached nearly $4 in Texas was in July of 2008 when gas was selling for $3.98 per gallon of unleaded fuel.

Armbruster said generally speaking the bigger box retailers and some of the bigger name gas stations are able to purchase more of the product thus allowing them to set lower wholesale prices.

“Many businesses don’t usually make much of a profit off of fuel and I’m talking about gas stations, corner stores, for many of them fuel isn’t what really drives the profits, its more concession sales, food, candy and things like that,” he said.

Motorists can conserve fuel by changing their driving behavior, Armbruster said. They can do this by avoiding quick acceleration, avoiding speeding up and down and using cruise control when it is appropriate and safe to do it.

He added removing any extra items of your vehicle can also help. “Taking any extra weight (out) so that when your vehicle is accelerating it doesn’t have as much power to accelerate that weight.” Also making sure your vehicle tires are properly inflated because under inflated tires take away from the vehicle’s fuel economy.

“In these uncertain times every little penny adds up. Any little thing you can do will help down the road…gas prices are going to be expensive for a little while to come but remember what goes up must come down, the question right now is when will that happen,” Armbruster said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the rising gas prices will not affect law enforcement patrols by sheriff’s deputies, constables, park rangers and the emergency management division because public safety comes first.

“First and foremost public security will not be affected in any shape or form. That will be a priority number one and we will look at alternative ways to address it,” Trevino said.

Should changes need to be made in the future because of higher gas prices, the county will look at non-law enforcement departments that have county vehicles and decrease the use by not allowing employees to drive the vehicles home, Trevino said. The moving of funds from other departments in order to address the fuel cost increase may be another way the county addresses the issue.

“Obviously we would look at making sure that law enforcement has the resources needed in order to continue to provide public security,” Trevino said.

The Brownsville Police Department is keeping an eye on the higher gas prices, but has no plans to limit the amount of the patrols the department does, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

“Even with the rise of gas prices our patrol officers are still going to be out there patrolling like they normally do. That is not going to stop our operations for the safety of the community,” Sandoval said. “Rising gas prices is a concern but it is not a concern to where we are going to sacrifice public safety.”

At any given time the department has about 20 to 25 officers on patrol, each in their own patrol car. Although there has been discussion on how the department can cut back on fuel consumption – such as possibly placing two officers in one patrol car – but Sandoval again stressed that the main concern is public safety.

“Which one comes first, Is saving fuel consumption and having 12 cars out there instead of 24, makes a big difference out in our community. Having 24 cars out there means that we can be at 24 different places at the same time,” he said.

Sandoval added just as the rise in gas prices affects all motorists, it affects the police departments as well. “That is something we have to really take into consideration when we are doing our patrols, but as far as for right now public safety has outweighed anything about the (rising) gas prices.”