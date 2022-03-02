Home Local News Elections Photo Gallery: Hidalgo County primary elections campaigning Local NewsElectionsPublicationsMid-Valley Town CrierMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Hidalgo County primary elections campaigning By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - March 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Candidate for Hidalgo County Judge Norma Ramirez campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres, candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidate for Hidalgo County Judge Norma Ramirez campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres, candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, talks with supporters as she campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres, candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, shares a laugh as she campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner precinct 4, receives a hug as she campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lines of voters form outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Term limit talks to continue at Edinburg CISD Starr County man who thought he heard javelinas shoots possible smuggler Frontier, Southwest lead big bounce-back at VIA The game plan: RGV Vipers star Daishen Nix follows path to NBA contract Alamo man charged with murder following fatal shooting