Christians around the world gathered to begin the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday.

In the churches of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, Catholics attended Ash Wednesday services where the ashes were sprinkled over the heads as the priest said the following words, “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”

At Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Brownsville, many Catholics attended a noon service where the ashes were distributed to members of the congregation who for the next 40 days and nights will spend time on reflection and prepare for the Easter celebration.

Father Rene Gaytan, parish administrator of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, told parishioners that Ash Wednesday is the perfect time for Catholics to return to the church.

“We are all sinners and we know that but the Lord wants to give us a new life and also a new opportunity, that is the reason the prophet Joel says ‘return to me with a full heart, with fasting, weeping and mourning because he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and rich in kindness’,” Father Gaytan said.

“Brothers and sisters, it’s never too late to return to the Lord, never. People will tell you that there’s not a change, it’s not worth it, that you are not going to do it. People will talk about you but the Lord is kind and merciful. For Him you are valuable, for Him you have the capacity to do it.”

Joel 2:13 reads, “Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the LORD, your God. For he is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and he relents from sending calamity.”

Father Gaytan reminded everyone that no matter how far they are from God, it’s never too late to reach God’s mercy.

“There’s nothing done that can be undone with the grace of God. There is no problem that cannot be overcome with Him. That’s the meaning of Ash Wednesday. Brothers and sisters, the Lord loves us so much that he is willing and ready to give us a new opportunity.”

Brownsville resident Irma Ortiz attended Wednesday’s service at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and said for her Lent is a time of preparation for Easter and a time for change. “I think the main word is conversion and to become more Christ like.”

Ortiz said she planned to observe Lent this year with more prayer, almsgiving, helping others and working on herself to become a better person. “To work on myself to be a more kind and more loving person to those around me. I think the most difficult part is to be able to not point out what’s wrong with others but what’s wrong with ourselves.”

According to the Catholic Church, Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It’s a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord’s Resurrection at Easter. This year Easter Sunday is on April 17.

“We realize during Lenten season that we are all sinners and it is a time of repentance,” said Fred Rebote, who also attended Wednesday’s service.

While some people might choose to make a pledge during Lent where they will refrain from doing something such as smoking, eating chocolate and drinking, Rebote said he plans to pray more during the season.

“It’s about making a sacrifice to do something that you are not used to doing. A lot of people may plan to do the daily Mass for 40 days or do the Vespers for 40 days. It varies by individuals to do something that you are not accustomed to doing before and to offer it up to the Lord,” Rebote said.

Rebote said he plans to do the evening Vespers, which according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office. In the Liturgy of the Hours, the Church fulfills Jesus’ command to “pray always.”

“It’s something that I like but I don’t have the opportunity or the chance to do every day, so I am going to make it a point to do it for the next 40 days and nights. The evening Vespers are done by the entire clergy of the Catholic Church. I think it will be pretty cool because I will be joining the Pope in doing the Vespers with him.”

