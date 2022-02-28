Land Office awards grants to county sites

Three projects in Cameron County are targeted for grants from the Texas General Land Office to better facilities and public access at two beaches as well as improve rainwater runoff at a Rio Hondo school.

One of the grants will go to improving beach access at County Beach Access No. 3, totaling $120,000 with an $80,000 match from the county, to construct a sidewalk and dune walkover which will be compliant with federal disability laws.

The second project, also for $120,000 with an $80,000 local match, will proceed at Fantasy Circle Beach Access on South Padre Island, where the funds will be used to construct a permanent restroom and a wooden, removable beach drive-over.

The third project is in Rio Hondo, where coastal wetland habitat will be created by retrofitting existing stormwater facilities to reduce non-point pollution from storm runoff at Rio Hondo Middle School. The project will provide an outdoor classroom for students, complete with educational signage and classroom content that meets grade-level environmental science standards.

No dollar figure was released on this project.

The Cameron County grants are part of $10 million allocated for 19 projects across nine coastal counties through the GLO’s Coastal Management Program.

Twelve of the projects, approximating $2 million in federal funds, will improve the management of the state’s coastal resources and ensure the long-term ecological and economic productivity of the coast using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funds.

The other seven Projects of Special Merit will receive approximately $8 million in state funds through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act.

The bulk of these projects will provide money for continued partnerships between the GLO, partner agencies and research universities to update coastal wetland maps and construct a living shoreline to enhance the overall resiliency of the coast.

The Coastal Management Program focuses on four primary issues of concern to coastal communities: public access enhancement, data collection, coastal hazard and resiliency planning and coastal resource improvements.