San Juan man killed in collision Saturday evening

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one San Juan resident dead Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the incident which occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 221 east of Texan Road in Hidalgo County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Nissan Altima occupied by one male driver and a 2008 Dodge Nitro, which was occupied by one female driver and a male passenger, collided.

Both occupants of the Nitro were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

San Juan resident Jose Gilberto Ayala, 32, was transported to DHR Health in Edinburg where he succumbed to the major injuries he received as a result of the crash.

Police will further investigate the incident.