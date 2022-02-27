Pursuit near Sullivan City ends with 451 pounds of marijuana seized

Border agents seized over 450 pounds of marijuana following a vehicle pursuit near Sullivan City on Thursday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grande Valley intercepted a drug smuggling attempt after responding to a radio call, according to an agency release.

A Rio Grande City Border Patrol agent advised McAllen agents of a Chevrolet SUV filled with narcotics located south of Sullivan City.

Agents attempted to stop the vehicle as it headed north from the river.

The driver refused to stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit before the suspect veered into private property and ditched the Chevy.

After attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful, the agents along with a K-9 unit conducted a vehicle search that resulted in the seizure of 39 bundles of marijuana.

This resulted in the seizure of a total of 451 pounds of marijuana which is valued at over $360,000.