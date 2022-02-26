Palm Valley Animal Society pets of the week

Landon is ready to be someone’s forever love. He is just way too sweet to be here at the shelter. If we have one word to describe this beautiful boy, it would be loyal. He will stick to you like glue and never let you go. Please visit him today at our Andrews Center or ask about how you can take him out for a couple of hours today by calling 956-720-4563.

We know you have been searching for someone who can be the life of the party. Stardust has no problem keeping the family entertained with her zoomies. You can not go wrong with this beauty! She would make a perfect companion for a family just starting in the canine world. Meet her at our Andrews Center today between 11 am-7 pm.

When it comes to looking for the purrfect fit for your family it would be Mr. Zip-Up. His personality is a little more on the shy side though he is not scared to go up to you and ask for affection. He enjoys being pet around his whole body and hasn’t gotten quite used to being picked up just yet. He is the sweetest boy & would make a great addition to your family if given the chance! Visit him at our Andrews Center today!

Sometimes the number of pets in need seems overwhelming, but Huan and Xiang are proof that ONE person can make a difference. Huan and Xiang came into the shelter in rough shape, starving and mangy. They spent time getting treatment at the shelter and then went to foster care. In just a few weeks, these puppies look totally different and are ready for adoption! Fostering changes the lives of animals. It just might change your life, too. Check out our fostering opportunities at www.pvastx.org/foster.

Looking for a friend for the day? Take dogs out for the day with our Tails Around Town program, get them a snack through the drive-thru, take them on a walk on a trail, or just drive them around with the wind blowing through their hair. Just like you, dogs need a mental health break sometimes too! For more detailed information visit our website at pvastx.org/tails-around-town.