Alamo teen arrested accused of stabbing ex’s boyfriend

An Alamo teenager was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in a stabbing incident in Edinburg.

Aaron Rivas, 17, was arrested by Alamo police and later transferred to Edinburg detectives, who are investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old man.

According to Edinburg police, Rivas is accused of attacking a couple. At around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning, Edinburg police responded to a call in reference to an attack at the IHOP in the 500 block of East Trenton Road, where they found the 19-year-old man lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived they found the male victim in critical condition and immediately transported him to a local hospital, and is now in stable condition.

The victim’s girlfriend informed police that Rivas is her ex-boyfriend.

After further investigation, detectives allege Rivas had attacked the couple and later jumped into the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run him over after the victim managed to escape and run into a nearby field.

According to an Edinburg police news release, the victim was able to return to the restaurant where he and his girlfriend waited for the police to arrive.

Rivas fled the scene in his own vehicle and was later found in Alamo where he was detained by Alamo police until Edinburg detectives took him into custody.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Rivas received a total bond amount of $200,000.