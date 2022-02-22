Pharr police seeking two suspects involved in ATM theft

The Pharr Police Department is currently seeking two suspects accused of stealing money out of an ATM Monday morning, according to a news release.

Police responded to an ATM alarm and arrived at the NAFT Credit Union on Sugar Road in Pharr about 1:03 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities, the ATM was found pried open and had an undetermined amount of money removed.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects stepping out of a white Ford F-250 or F-350 with a silver toolbox covering the whole bed of the vehicle, the release said.

One subject is described as heavy set, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a red cap and black gloves.

The second subject is described as having a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and shoes with white gloves.

Pharr police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft to come forward and contact them at (956) 402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-TIPS or 1-800-648-TIPS.