Early voting ends Friday; GOP, Dems turning out in high numbers

Early voting numbers for the first seven days of early voting show 10,420 registered voters in Cameron County have taken advantage of the option.

This number almost doubles the number of votes recorded in 2018 during this same time period. In 2018, 5,399 early ballots were cast.

The number of Republicans casting early votes more than triples the amount recorded in 2018. As of Sunday, 2,944 votes were cast, compared to 886 in 2018.

Democrats are also turning out in high numbers. As of Sunday, 7,476 early ballots were cast compared to 4,513 in 2018.

The total number of early votes recorded in 2018 was 11,200.

The last day to vote early is Friday, and during early voting registered voters may cast ballots at any of the 18 voting locations in Cameron County. On March 1, the date of the primary election and the actual Election Day they must vote at their designated precinct.

Some of the Texas offices on the ballot include that of governor, attorney general, the Texas Senate and House of Representatives, and state board of education. Some of the Cameron County offices on the ballot include county judge, county clerk, county commissioners, justices of the peace, a new district court judge and party chairs. There’s also a U.S. House of Representative seat up for grabs.

There are early voting locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito, Port Isabel, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, Santa Rosa, Los Indios, Rancho Viejo and Santa Maria.

Brownsville’s Main Public Library on Central Boulevard continues to record the highest number of early votes. As of Sunday, 3,100 ballots were cast there. The Cameron Annex Building in Harlingen came in second with 1,359 votes cast and the San Benito Community Building came in third with 1,076 votes cast.

Voters must present some type of photo identification at the polls. This includes a Texas drivers license, Texas ID card, Texas handgun license, Texas election identification certificate all issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a U.S. Passport, a military identification card with a photo, and a U.S. Citizenship Certificate with a photo.

Pandemic protocols are still being practiced that include social distancing, cleaning of the polling places, the placement of plastic barriers between the voters and the sanitization of pens used in the voting booths.

The following is a list of early voting locations for the March 1 primary election:

Brownsville

Main Office Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex 954 E. Harrison St.

Main Public Library, 2600 Central Blvd.

Southmost Public Library, 4320 Southmost Blvd.

Cameron Park Community Center (El Centro Cultural), 2100 Gregory Ave.

New Horizon Medical Center,191 E. Price Rd.

Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road

UTRGV Interdisciplinary Academic Bldg. (BINAB), 1 West University Blvd.

Harlingen

County Annex Bldg., 3302 Wilson Road

Harlingen Cultural Arts Center 576 ,”76” Drive

San Benito

Community Bldg., 210 E. Heywood St.

Port Isabel

City Hall, 305 E. Maxan St.

La Feria

American Legion Hall, 219 E. Commercial Ave.

Los Fresnos

Community Center, 204 N. Brazil St.

Rio Hondo

Municipal Center, 121 N. Arroyo Blvd

Santa Rosa

Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex Bldg. ,116 Santa Vista Ave.

Los Indios

Community Center, 309 Heywood St.

Rancho Viejo

City Hall, 3301 Carmen Ave.

Santa Maria

ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room, 11119 Military Hwy 281

For times and dates the polling places will be open, check with the Cameron County Elections Office at (956) 544-0809.