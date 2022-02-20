Hunting accidents in Texas hit an all-time low last year, with just one fatality, down 92 percent from 1988, and just 11 non-fatal accidents recorded, a drop of 84 percent.

What made the difference? State experts say the Hunter Education certificate, which became mandatory for young hunters in 1988 is almost certainly responsible.

The decrease since 1988 is significant, when TPWD reported 12 fatalities and 70 accidents throughout the state.

As more Texans have taken to the field and obtained their Hunter Education certification, the numbers have greatly improved, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials say.

Even prior to Hunter Education becoming mandatory in 1988, TPWD has offered hunter education courses since 1972, certifying nearly 1.5 million hunters.

Today, Hunter Education is required for every hunter in Texas (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971.

The minimum age for certification is nine years of age and certification is good for life.

“In 2021, three quarters of the incidents were what we call ‘swinging on game outside of a safe zone of fire,’” said Steve Hall, the Hunter Education Coordinator for TPWD. “This is the most common mishap in Texas besides careless handling in and around vehicles. The cardinal rule of hunting and shooting safety is keeping the muzzle of a firearm always pointed in a safe direction.”

Calvin Atkinson is a Texas Game Warden assigned to Cameron County. He believes the mandatory hunter education certification has made a big difference, but he also points out game wardens have become much more proactive with their own hunter safety programs.

“Operation Outdoors events are events we hold and promote safe hunting and teach the youth how to fish, how to hunt correctly,” he said. “We also hold education courses ourselves as game wardens for the young public.”

Even after nearly 40 years, Texas Game Wardens still have to cite young hunters who lack the mandatory certificate, he says.

“Dove season is where we see a lot of non-conformance action happening,” Atkinson said. “It’s usually a citation, and it depends on the circumstances, but if that citation is issued to an individual, it’s what we call a ‘fixable ticket.’”

“So if they take the course and get their hunter certificate and they present it to the judge, the judge should dismiss the ticket,” he added.

Atkinson said there is occasional grumbling from hunters about the mandatory program, and although he’s been a game warden for only about five years, he hasn’t heard of much initial push-back to the program back in the 1980s.

“I would imagine it was a slow enough transition to where it was OK,” Atkinson said. “We still have some resistance today with people. You get a lot of people during dove season who are new to the hunting world and they go to Walmart or wherever and buy their hunting license and they’re not asked at that point, ‘Do you have your hunter safety course?’”

“So let’s say they get their license and they go out in the field and we check them and they don’t have the hunter safety course,” he added. “Well, a lot of people try to blame it on the vendors, saying like, ‘Hey, they didn’t ask us for it,’ when in fact it is their responsibility to know the laws and regulations.”

In 2021, none of the accidents cited by TPWD occurred in the Rio Grande Valley.

The only fatality occurred in Harrison County, when a hunter went to unload his rifle and accidentally shot and killed a member of his hunting party. The 33-year-old thought he had completely unloaded his .30-.30 lever-action rifle but had only ejected four rounds, not five. He pointed the rifle and let down the hammer, killing a bystander with the final round.