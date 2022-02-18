Sossi receives city attorney job; Offers service at $200 an hour

HARLINGEN — After a five-month tryout, Mark Sossi has landed the city attorney’s job.

Earlier this week, city commissioners unanimously voted to hire the law firm of Troiani & Sossi at a rate of $200 an hour.

“I’m honored to represent Harlingen and I’m looking forward to working with the city,” Sossi said Thursday.

During a meeting, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez recommended commissioners hire Sossi after reviewing eight candidates.

“He’s done a great job for us,” Gonzalez told commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting.

Since September, the city has advertised the position with Indeed and the Texas Municipal League, whose job listing called for a city attorney with experience in handling Civil Service and collective bargaining matters as well as prosecuting Municipal Court cases.

Candidates included Ruben Peña, a former Harlingen school board president who has served as the San Benito school district’s attorney; Gerry Linan; Adriane Burton; Guillermo Treviño, Hector Picazo; Doanh Nguyen; Mikson Ehimika; and Latoya Colley.

In September, Sossi replaced Ricardo Navarro after commissioners voted 4-1 to fire him and his law firm after about five years on the job.

30-year municipal law career

Sossi, whose 30-year career in municipal government law includes a 15-year stint as Brownsville’s city attorney, has worked as San Benito’s legal counsel since 2018.

“I enjoy representing both cities and providing a high level of service,” he said Thursday, referring to his work with Harlingen and San Benito.

Sossi and his partner Anthony Troiani operate law firms in Brownsville and Houston.

Five-month City Hall stint

In December, commissioners paved the way to hire Sossi, a Brownsville-based lawyer, scraping a provision requiring the city attorney live within the city limits.

During the last five months, Sossi has worked under a bitterly divided city commission whose new majority has pushed for change at City Hall.

According to Commissioner Frank Puente, Sossi “doesn’t play politics.”

“He gives (legal opinions) to us straight,” he said in an earlier interview.

Background

In September, the commission’s majority fired Navarro, with the law firm Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal, Hyde & Zech.

At the time, Commissioner Rene Perez said he was voting to fire Navarro because he believed some of his legal advice wasn’t made in the best interest of the city.

During a name-clearing hearing, Navarro vehemently denied the accusation, telling the four-member majority he and his legal team worked for the city’s best interests since he took the job, adding he believed commissioners fired his firm because they didn’t “like” a legal recommendation.

In late 2016, Navarro was hired at an hourly rate of $195 an hour, replacing Rick Bilbie, an in-house attorney who was drawing an annual salary of $130,687.

This year, based on Navarro’s previous billings, officials budgeted $513,531 for legal expenses.