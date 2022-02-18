Feds: Former IBC Bank employee faces embezzlement charges

A former IBC bank employee remains in federal custody following her arrest on embezzlement charges, federal court documents reflect.

Authorities said Itzela Arlete Vega, 23, an Hidalgo County resident, is accused of embezzling $86,582.14 from three accounts of customers of International Bank of Commerce. The alleged thefts occurred from July 2021 through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

She worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had passed away and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint reads.

Between July 26 and August 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customers debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint states. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

When the family of the customer went to the bank to collect the money that was in the account, they were told a cashier’s check had been mailed to an address on the customer’s card, authorities said. The family told bank officials they had never received the check, the federal complaint states. Vega is accused of changing the address which was later traced to a vacant lot in Brownsville, according to authorities.

When questioned by an IBC Bank officer on Sept. 28, 2021, Vega initially said the customer’s son had requested the accounts action, authorities said. After being shown surveillance video of the ATM withdrawals, Vega stated that she falsified account and falsely used the card, the federal complaint states. On Sept. 30, 2021, Vega provided a cashier’s check in the full amount of $10,465.05, authorities said.

A further investigation by HSI agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint states.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint reflects.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

According to the federal complaint, on Dec. 1, 2021 IBC Bank Vice President Marty Charles spoke to Vega via phone and Vega told her she had paid back the money on two of the account, but did not have any money in her savings account to pay back the $70,577.19 she had taken.

A warrant for Vega’s arrest was issued Wednesday and she was arrested in McAllen on Thursday.

Vega made her initial appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Ignacio Torteya III, who ordered she be held without bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.