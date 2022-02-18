Edinburg COVID-19 testing site to offer rapid tests

The regional COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg will begin offering rapid tests this weekend in addition to the PCR tests it already offers.

Hidalgo County announced the rapid test will be available at the testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park as of Saturday.

Rapid tests are not as accurate as the PCR COVID tests but more popular given that they offer results within a few hours.

Those who opt to take a rapid test at the Edinburg site will be notified of their results via email within two hours, the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release Friday.

The regional site was established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Hidalgo County and the city of Edinburg.

It is a drive-thru site and tests are self-administered with guidance from staff.

It is open to all Rio Grande Valley residents and they are encouraged to pre-register online, though on-site registration is also available.

The site is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and the entrance is located at the intersection of South Raul Longoria Road and East Sprague Street in Edinburg.

Registration is available at www.doineedacovid19test.com.