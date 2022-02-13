McAllen’s District 4 voters can hit the polls early for special election runoff

Polls open in McAllen on Monday in the runoff race for the District 4 seat on the city commission between Pablo D. Garcia and Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo.

The two failed to secure more than 50% of the vote in the Jan. 22 special election, with Garcia receiving 247 ballots in his favor to Castillo’s 225 — or 45% versus 41% of the vote. A third opponent, Javier Salazar, received 71 votes.

This amounted to a 5% voter turnout in a district with 10,542 registered voters. At least one of the candidates, Castillo, addressed the low turnout after the special election results were announced and hoped to encourage more activity at the polls during the runoff.

Voters will now decide between Garcia and Castillo when casting their ballots.

Incumbent District 4 City Commissioner Tania Ramirez triggered the special election when she announced last year her intent to run for county judge. She’s serving on the commission until Garcia or Castillo are elected.

Early voting will be held at any of three locations in McAllen — Fireman’s Pump House at 201 N. First St., Lark Community Center at 2601 Lark Ave., and Palm View Community Center at 3401 W. Jordan Ave. — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14-22.

Voters can also cast their ballots on Election Day, Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Palm View Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In a city news release, McAllen officials reminded that electronic voting machines will be used instead of paper ballots, and to expect COVID-19 protocols in place as voters will be encouraged to wear masks.