Abbott sets special election to fill House seat left vacant by Eddie Lucio III

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a special election be held to fill the Texas House of Representatives seat left vacant Eddie Lucio III.

Abbott issued a proclamation on Thursday that calls for the special election to be held on Saturday, May 7, for House District 38, which covers Cameron County. The person elected to the House seat will serve out the unexpired term of Lucio III’s seat.

Lucio III announced in October that he would not seek reelection and according to the Texas Tribune, Lucio sent a letter to Abbott in January that he would step down on Jan. 31.

In his Jan. 14 letter to Abbott announcing his resignation, Lucio III writes, “It has been a privilege and an honor to represent the citizens of Cameron County and to have worked with you and my colleagues for the last eight sessions. I am proud of the work that I have accomplished for my community and for our state as a whole.”

Lucio III served eight terms in office as the District 38 representative. His first term began in January 2007.

In his October announcement stating he would not seek reelection Lucio III said “It is with sincere gratitude, yet a heavy heart that I have decided that I will not seek reelection to the Texas House in 2022. It is with hope that I start the next chapter in my life with a focus on family, friends and business.”

In his release, Lucio III stated, “It has been an incredible privilege to represent District 38 in the Texas House. I would like to thank the wonderful people of Cameron County for allowing me the opportunity to represent our community. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and we will be forever grateful for the 8-terms in office.”

Although Lucio III decided not to seek reelection, he will remain active in the community, he said.

“I look forward to remaining very active in my community, our chamber of commerce, institutions of education, and most importantly my daughter’s soon to be PTA. To my colleagues who remain, may you continue the good fight and strive to make Texas the best version of itself.”

The governor’s office said candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election May 7 ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on March 7.

Early voting for the special election begins on Monday, April 25, and ends on Tuesday, May 3.